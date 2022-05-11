Crews respond to report of restaurant fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Fire Department crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a small fire at a downtown restaurant.

Firefighters say there was fire in the ductwork at Marshall Hall of Fame Café, located near the intersection of Third Avenue and Ninth Street, but it was quickly contained.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

