Crews respond to report of restaurant fire

Huntington Fire Department crews respond to a small fire at the Marshall Hall of Fame Café...
Huntington Fire Department crews respond to a small fire at the Marshall Hall of Fame Café restaurant downtown.(WSAZ/Raegan Williams)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Fire Department crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a small fire at a downtown restaurant.

Firefighters say there was fire in the ductwork at Marshall Hall of Fame Café, located near the intersection of Third Avenue and Ninth Street, but it was quickly contained.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

