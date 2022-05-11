Deputy dies in off-duty accident
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Nicholas County Sheriff’s deputy died Tuesday in an off-duty accident, County Commissioner Garrett Cole said in a social media post.
Deputy Travis Lawson was identified as the victim.
Cole posted the following statement:
“Deputy Lawson graduated recently, after being awarded the Perseverance Award and accomplished his goal to become a public servant. We lost Travis today in an off-duty accident. We will remember you, your dedication to Nicholas County for generations to come. Godspeed, Travis.”
Cole went on to say:
“Our hearts break for the Nicholas County Sheriff Department and the family of our Deputy Travis Lawson. Deputy Lawson defied all odds after a series of medical issues and made it through the WV State Police Academy to become a Certified Officer for the NCSD.”
