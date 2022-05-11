Enjoy the Top 10 ride while we can

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A week ago downpours since then we have enjoyed a long stretch of dry, warm and sunshiny days. The spell of perfect weather his 3 on Wednesday (4 if you live in Northern Ky and Ohio) and let’s call for a fourth to make a big score on Thursday. After that the weather while still OK will not be nearly as nice.

So Thursday’s weather will demand a sunblock with SPF 30 please as another day of wall to wall clear skies graces our presence. Keeping in mid the mid-May sun is as strong as early August and you know that a bad sunburn can be had at this time of year.

Highs which made the low and mid 80s the past 2 days will back off a tad but still hit 80 by afternoon.

By Friday into the weekend an easterly wind flow will produce patches of clouds as well as a few showers. The early call is for rain to be more common east of I-77 and I-79 with the region from Charleston westward while unable to muster a dry weekend will experience only a few showers.

Weekend highs will be near 80 (60s and 70s in the high country where clouds and showers are more common).

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.