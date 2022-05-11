Huntington Police searching for shooter after man shot in stomach

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A shooting Tuesday night in West Huntington sent a man to the hospital, Huntington Police said.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. near West 12th Street and Madison Avenue.

When officers with the Huntington Police Department arrived, they say they found a man, 31, with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Detectives have determined that the victim was shot while walking in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.

HPD reports the victim was approached by an unidentified person who shot him once and then took off.

The victim was taken to the hospital. He is listed in stable condition, according to HPD.

Officers do not consider his injuries life-threatening at this time.

No further information has been released.

