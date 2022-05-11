Advertisement

Huntington Police searching for shooter after man shot in stomach

Shooting sends man to the hospital
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A shooting Tuesday night in West Huntington sent a man to the hospital, Huntington Police said.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. near West 12th Street and Madison Avenue.

When officers with the Huntington Police Department arrived, they say they found a man, 31, with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Detectives have determined that the victim was shot while walking in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.

HPD reports the victim was approached by an unidentified person who shot him once and then took off.

The victim was taken to the hospital. He is listed in stable condition, according to HPD.

Officers do not consider his injuries life-threatening at this time.

No further information has been released.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's...
Body found wrapped in carpet outside hospital; two charged
Storm Watch
Tornado Watch issued
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
A community is dedicated to carrying on her legacy nearly 20 years after the Marshall student's...
Honoring Samantha Burns’ legacy 20 years later

Latest News

Fatal accident reported on Huntington’s west end
Crews estimate the bridge should reopen within 24 to 36 hours.
West Prestonsburg bridge temporarily closed
Barton R. DePaul, 57 of Gauley Bridge, is charged with the felony offenses of Malicious...
Man arrested for attempted murder following shooting
Journey through Parenthood | Discipline
Journey through Parenthood | Discipline