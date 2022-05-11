Advertisement

Incumbent wins Democratic nomination in Charleston mayor primary

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHALRESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The incumbent has won the West Virginia Democratic nomination in the 2022 primary race for mayor of Charleston, West Virginia.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin was elected to the position in 2018.

Goodwin was elected as the first female mayor of Charleston, West Virginia.

She defeats Martec D. Washington. She will face Republican Lance Wolfe in the general.

The general election is set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

