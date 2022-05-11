Jam recalled due to undeclared soy allergen

FREDERICKSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - Mrs. Miller’s Homemade Jams in Fredericksburg, OH is voluntarily recalling its Smokey BBQ Bacon Jam and Spicy Chili Bacon Jam, packaged in 9 oz. glass jars.

The recall is due to an undeclared soy allergen found in the Worcestershire Sauce and Hickory Smoke ingredients used in these jams.

This recall has been initiated due to the ingredient label not stating a soy allergen.

Products were available for sale from 04/01/2019 - 05/09/2022 online and at the following retailers and distributors in our region:

Kidd’s Quality Merchandise, 849 Midway Road Alum Creek, WV 25003

Floyd’s on 60, 5830 Davis Creek Rd. Barboursville, WV 25504

Farmers Meats & Deli, 12062 Winfield Rd. Winfield, WV 25213

The issue was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. There have been no reports of illness involving the product addressed in this recall. However, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of food borne illness or allergic reaction should contact a physician immediately.

Customers with a soy allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it and contact Mrs. Miller’s Homemade Jams for a replacement jar. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Brent Miller at info@millershomemadejams.com or 330-674-1165.

