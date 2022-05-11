Kentucky mother pleads not guilty to killing 2 children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky woman accused of fatally stabbing her two children has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

News outlets report 43-year-old Nikki James appeared Tuesday for an initial appearance in Fayette District Court.

James was charged last week with killing 13-year-old Deon Williams and 5-year-old Skyler Williams.

Officials have said that first responders were called to a Lexington home on a report of an injured person and found an adult and two children with stab wounds.

The children were later pronounced dead at a hospital.

News outlets report James is being held without bond and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday.

