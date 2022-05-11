Advertisement

Knights top Lincoln County

By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell Midland survived elimination again as they gave Lincoln County their first loss of the post-season. The Knights won 9-4 and both teams will play in a winner take all game for the sectional crown Wednesday night. Midland was spurred on by a seven run second inning.

Sectional play began for West Virginia high school boys teams as Hurricane and Spring Valley both won their opening games. Here are the highlights and scores from Tuesday night as seen on WSAZ Sports.

