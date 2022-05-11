Man arrested for attempted murder following shooting

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing felony charges after deputies say he shot another man multiple times Tuesday evening.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to Scrabble Creek Road near School Hill Road shortly after 10 p.m. May 10 in response to a shots fired complaint where witnesses reported hearing someone yelling for help.

While on the way to the scene, deputies were flagged down at the Alloy General Ambulance station.

At the ambulance station, deputies say they found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the neck, bleeding heavily.

Once at a hospital, more gunshot wounds were discovered on the man’s body, deputies say.

The victim identified the shooter as Barton DePaul, 57, of Gauley Bridge.

According to the criminal complaint, an EMS worker confirmed that the victim as well as DePaul both lived in the Scrabble Creek community of Gauley Bridge.

Shortly after being identified by the victim, DePaul was located by deputies, arrested and taken to the Southern Regional Jail.

During the canvas of the area, a deputy located what appeared to be a large directional blood trail on the pavement along Scrabble Creek Road.

The criminal complaint states photographs, measurements and buccal swabs were taken of what appeared to be blood.

DePaul is awaiting court proceedings on charges of malicious wounding and attempted murder.

Further information has not been released by officials.

