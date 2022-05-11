Advertisement

Man, woman wanted out of Wayne Co. arrested in Cabell Co.

Wayne Co drug arrests
Wayne Co drug arrests(Sheriff Rick Thompson)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man and woman wanted on warrants from an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit have been arrested in Cabell County, according to Sheriff Rick Thompson.

Jared Webb is charged with delivery of a controlled substance (heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin.)

Jared was also wanted for absconding parole.

Bobbie Sue Clay is charged with aiding and abetting, delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute heroin. 

Bobbie was also wanted for a probation violation.

Sheriff Thompson stated the drug investigation occurred in the Fort Gay area.

No further details have been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's...
Body found wrapped in carpet outside hospital; two charged
Storm Watch
Tornado Watch issued
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
A community is dedicated to carrying on her legacy nearly 20 years after the Marshall student's...
Honoring Samantha Burns’ legacy 20 years later

Latest News

Incumbent Charleston Mayor Goodwin wins Democratic nomination
Incumbent Charleston Mayor Goodwin wins Democratic nomination
(Source: MGN)
Ambulance, bus and Emergency Services levy passes
Mooney thanked former President Donald Trump for his endorsement, and Wendell said it might...
Mooney, Wendell win District 2 primaries
Amy Shuler Goodwin was elected November 7, 2018 as the first female Mayor of Charleston, West...
Incumbent wins Democratic nomination in Charleston mayor primary