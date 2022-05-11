Municipal Special Levy passes in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Charleston Municipal Special Levy passed Tuesday night, according to unofficial results.

It passed by a 4,595-to-2,332 vote.

The levy will run through 2026 and will provide additional funding for current general government expenses.

During the term of the special levy, projected gross tax may be adjusted so that projected gross tax revenue will not exceed 95% of the previous year’s projected gross tax revenue.

