Pediatrician gives tips as parents deal with baby formula shortage

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Baby formula shortages continue impacting the region and the country.

We told you two weeks ago grocery stores are only getting about 66 percent of the baby food orders they’re placing.

And the problem isn’t going away any time soon.

It’s forced many stores to put a limit on the number of cans customers can buy.

Dr. Margaret Ng-Caldaon, a pediatrician who works at Coal Grove Pediatrics, says new moms who at first chose not to breast feed may still be able to take that approach.

“If you’re talking about the first one to two months of life, it is not too late because you can still re-stimulate the breasts and do that,” Dr. Ng said.

Dr. Ng says another option for moms who may no longer be able to breastfeed is to research online sites that sell breast milk, but she says to be very diligent in your research if you want to go that route.

Parents have preferred brands when it comes to baby formula, but Dr. Ng says it’s not a bad idea to try out a generic formula as they can be just as good.

“I think this is kind of like an eye opener for people to branch out to see the goodness in other products,” Dr. Ng told WSAZ.

Many are also considering using goat milk as a substitute, but she doesn’t recommend this at all.

“Goat milk can cause a type of anemia called megaloblastic anemia,” Dr. Ng said. “It’s very severe, so just make sure the viewers do not trade in for goat milk.”

She says you should avoid trying to dilute the baby formula as you can run the risk of your baby suffering from dehydration.

But if your baby is around the 4 to 6 month old mark, she says you can introduce some rice cereal to the baby formula to make it last longer.

“We can add it to the milk to thicken it, so instead of diluting the milk improperly, we add rice cereal on top of the meal separately or with the bottle and that will make it last a little longer,” Dr. Ng suggested. “The babies get fuller, they’re happier, they sleep longer, the parents are happier, so that’s kind of a win-win for that.”

Dr. Ng says if you’re worried about the baby food shortage, you can also make your own by throwing some fresh fruits and vegetables into the blender, adding a little bit of baby milk and/or water, and blending it so you can feed your child.

It’s also a way to start teaching them how to eat with a spoon; but that’s only for babies who are more than six months old.

