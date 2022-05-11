Portsmouth Police investigating theft in Mound Park neighborhood

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Residents who live in the neighborhoods surrounding Mound Park tend to stick together. Many are part of the Mound Park Neighborhood Watch group and share a common goal of holding criminals accountable.

“If we see something happening, we report it,” said Karen Hill, who founded the group.

Early Wednesday morning, a video started circulating throughout members of the group. The video was captured by a home security camera and shows a man on a bicycle in an alley between Hutchins and Franklin Avenues around 4 a.m. He has a set of golf clubs over his shoulders and rides away on his bicycle. Portsmouth Police say the man stole the golf clubs out of a car earlier that morning.

“It’s just heartbreaking that people think they can just go out and steal things from people who earn money and want to have nice things,” Hill said.

A report was filed with Portsmouth Police who are working to try and identify the man in the video.

“We’re hoping that the person gets apprehended and possibly get the items back,” Hill said. “We do our best to help them, give them phone calls consistently.”

If you have any information that could help investigators identify the man, you are encouraged to call the Portsmouth Police Department.

