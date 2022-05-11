Shooting sends man to the hospital

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A shooting Tuesday night in West Huntington sent a man to the hospital, Huntington Police said.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. in the 800 block of West 12th Street.

Officers said the man was walking and talking when police arrived at the scene – just before he was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

A witness reported hearing three shots.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.