Shooting sends man to the hospital

A shooting Tuesday night in West Huntington sent a man to the hospital, Huntington Police said.
A shooting Tuesday night in West Huntington sent a man to the hospital, Huntington Police said.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A shooting Tuesday night in West Huntington sent a man to the hospital, Huntington Police said.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. in the 800 block of West 12th Street.

Officers said the man was walking and talking when police arrived at the scene – just before he was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

A witness reported hearing three shots.

