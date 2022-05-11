Sissonville Indians win first round of sectionals after field vandalized

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Even before the first pitch of the high school baseball sectionals, the top-seed Sissonville Indians faced an issue when it came to home-field advantage.

The Indians took on Point Pleasant Tuesday night in the first round of sectionals.

Tuesday also marked the Indians’ first game since a vandal did some damage to their home.

“I was aggravated when I first found out about it,” said Dr. Gene Smith, principal of Sissonville High School.

“Disappointed someone in the community or would allow that to happen.”

“[The team was] upset, of course,” said Assistant Coach K.W. Harper.

“We told them we’d take care of it whatever they had to do.”

The community showed out. Kanawha County Schools, good Samaritans and neighboring areas all helped the team get new nets in time for the game.

“I’ve spent my whole life here.,” said Dr. Smith, who is also an alumnus of the school.

“I know what they’re capable of, especially in a bind. We don’t back down from a challenge; we love the competition.”

Harper said the team’s ability to play on after the incident is a testament to their character as athletes.

“It definitely motivated them to do more, a lot more,” he said. “They just work together a whole lot harder, they’re just easy going working out well with each other.”

Smith has one message for the vandals.

“I’m disappointed that you felt that you had to lash out at something that already belongs to you and belongs to other members of the community,” he said.

“I would suggest that you spend your energy doing things to uplift the community and not bring us down.”

He adds the school will persevere.

“It’s unfortunate that this kind of event happened but it’s fortunate that I live in a community that will rally behind us and really pushes to get us where we need to be,” Smith said.

Harper said the incident will not stop the team.

“We just go one day to the next. That’s what I tell them, start over again,” he said.

Sissonville won Tuesday’s game 9-2 over Point Pleasant.

The Indians will play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night at home.

Anyone with information about who vandalized the field is asked to call the school at 304-348-1954.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.