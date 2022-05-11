Advertisement

West Prestonsburg bridge temporarily closed

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) - The West Prestonsburg bridge on KY 2555, next to the entrance to Archer Park, was closed Tuesday afternoon, May 10, due to severe cracking in the bridge deck’s pavement overlay.

Bridge crews are planning on beginning repairs Wednesday afternoon, May 11.

Crews estimate the bridge should reopen within 24 to 36 hours.

In the meantime, the bridge is closed to all traffic, vehicle and pedestrian.

Drivers will have to use an alternate route to access the area

