Advertisement

Winner of Democratic nomination for 2nd Congressional District announced

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - Barry Wendell has won the Democratic Party nomination in West Virginia’s newly redrawn U.S. House District 2.

Wendell defeated Angela Dwyer in Tuesday’s Primary Election.

The general election is set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

For more 2022 W.Va. Primary Election results >>> TAP HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's...
Body found wrapped in carpet outside hospital; two charged
Storm Watch
Tornado Watch issued
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
A community is dedicated to carrying on her legacy nearly 20 years after the Marshall student's...
Honoring Samantha Burns’ legacy 20 years later

Latest News

Rep. Alex Mooney will stay in the U.S. Congress, the Associated Press reports, winning the...
WV: ALEX MOONEY: "THANK YOU DONALD TRUMP"
A shooting Tuesday night in West Huntington sent a man to the hospital, Huntington Police said.
Shooting sends man to the hospital
Alexander Mooney wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in West Virginia's 2nd Congressional...
Alex Mooney wins Republican nomination for 2nd Congressional District
A Nicholas County Sheriff’s deputy died Tuesday in an off-duty accident.
Deputy dies in off-duty accident