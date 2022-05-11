Winner of Democratic nomination for 2nd Congressional District announced

(WSAZ) - Barry Wendell has won the Democratic Party nomination in West Virginia’s newly redrawn U.S. House District 2.

Wendell defeated Angela Dwyer in Tuesday’s Primary Election.

The general election is set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

