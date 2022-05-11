Women, stress and stroke

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Women face unique factors throughout their lifetimes such as pregnancy, preeclampsia, and menopause that impact their lifetime risk for stroke, that’s according to the American Stroke Association.

Dr. Jennifer Mieres joined Susan on Studio 3 to share more about the unprecedented levels of chronic stress being experienced by women today and the potential long-term impact on their over health.

