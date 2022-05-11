Advertisement

Women, stress and stroke

By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Women face unique factors throughout their lifetimes such as pregnancy, preeclampsia, and menopause that impact their lifetime risk for stroke, that’s according to the American Stroke Association.

Dr. Jennifer Mieres joined Susan on Studio 3 to share more about the unprecedented levels of chronic stress being experienced by women today and the potential long-term impact on their over health.

