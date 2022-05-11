Advertisement

WVa Tudor’s Biscuit World faces labor complaint from feds

This Jan. 20, 2022 photo shows the Tudor's Biscuit World in Elkview, W.Va. (AP Photo/Leah M....
This Jan. 20, 2022 photo shows the Tudor's Biscuit World in Elkview, W.Va. (AP Photo/Leah M. Willingham)((AP Photo/Leah M. Willingham))
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A well-known West Virginia restaurant chain is facing a complaint from the National Labor Relations Board.

Officials say they found evidence during an investigation that the Elkview Tudor’s Biscuit World unlawfully disciplined and threatened employees who tried to form a union.

Tudor’s Biscuit World managers are accused of suspending two employees leading the unionization and repeatedly telling employees they could lose their jobs or see their pay docked if they formed a union.

In a response to the complaint, an attorney for Tudor’s denied all allegations of unfair labor practices.

The case will go to trial before an administrative law judge in Charleston on June 13 in U.S. District Court.

