ATV Ordinance to be discussed at four public meetings

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first of four planned public meetings was held Wednesday evening in Belle to talk about altering Kanawha County’s ATV ordinance.

As it stands, Kanawha is the only county in West Virginia that prohibits ATVs from driving on paved roads.

“The current ordinance in Kanawha County prohibits ATV use on public roads,” said Cassidy Riley, county planner for the Kanawha County Commission. “That’s just point blank. It prohibits ATVs, and that’s uncommon. We don’t see that really anywhere else in the state.”

Around 20 people met in Belle for the first meeting. Riley said the meetings are to find out how people feel about a change to the ordinance, and opinions are mixed.

One not in favor is state Del. Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, who thinks changes may create problems.

“The noise and the activity on local streets is just not appropriate,” he said. “They’re made for all terrain off-road use, and that’s where they should be used.”

However, others like Marty Green of Belle want to see changes made.

He said since Kanawha County is the only one in West Virginia with such strict restrictions, it discourages riders from visiting.

“We could attract other people from other states, other counties even to come in here and ride in our county,” Green said. “I think it would benefit us as far as economically if they would relax the ordinance.”

This is only the first discussion about changing the ordinance and no immediate changes are coming out of these meetings.

Three more meetings are being held as follows:

May 12 - Sharon Dawes Elementary, 5118 Cabin Creek Road, Miami, WV 25134; 5:30-7 p.m.

May 16 - Clendenin Community Center, 103 1st Ave., Clendenin, WV 25045; 5:30-7 p.m.

May 19 - Hansford Center, 500 Washington St., St Albans, WV 25177; 5:30-7 p.m.

