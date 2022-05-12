Car vs. Semi slows I-64 traffic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and tractor trailer crashed Thursday morning, closing two lanes of I-64 EB in Charleston for a time, slowing the morning commute.

The wreck happened just before 7:30 a.m. on the Lee Street overpass.

The middle and slow lanes were closed for about 30 minutes while crews cleared the scene.

There is no word on injuries, but a Metro 911 supervisor says medics have already left the scene.

Charleston police officers and firefighters worked the scene.

Traffic is moving, but backing up in the area.

