Advertisement

Car vs. Semi slows I-64 traffic

A two-car crash on I-64 near the Lee Street exit slows traffic in Charleston.
A two-car crash on I-64 near the Lee Street exit slows traffic in Charleston.(WV 511)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and tractor trailer crashed Thursday morning, closing two lanes of I-64 EB in Charleston for a time, slowing the morning commute.

The wreck happened just before 7:30 a.m. on the Lee Street overpass.

The middle and slow lanes were closed for about 30 minutes while crews cleared the scene.

There is no word on injuries, but a Metro 911 supervisor says medics have already left the scene.

Charleston police officers and firefighters worked the scene.

Traffic is moving, but backing up in the area.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's...
Body found wrapped in carpet outside hospital; two charged
Storm Watch
Tornado Watch issued
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
A community is dedicated to carrying on her legacy nearly 20 years after the Marshall student's...
Honoring Samantha Burns’ legacy 20 years later

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, May 12th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers your First Warning Forecast for Thursday, May 12th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
A man working nearby says he tried to help before the ambulance arrived, but nothing could be...
Name released of man killed in crash in Huntington
ATV ordinance discussed at public hearing in Belle
ATV Ordinance to be discussed at four public meetings