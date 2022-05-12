COVID-19 W.Va. | 7 additional deaths, 527 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 12, 2022, there are currently 1,496 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,893 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 74-year old male from Jefferson County. Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 69-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 98-year old male from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Berkeley County, a 72-year old male from Wirt County, a 39-year old female from Wayne County, and a 49-year old male from Wayne County. These deaths range from March through April 2022, with one death occurring in September 2021.

As of Thursday, 18 counties are color-coded yellow on the state’s County Alert System map, indicating a slightly higher infection rate. The rest of West Virginia’s 55 counties are color-coded green, indicating a low infection rate.

According to DHHR data, there are 14,853 reported cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant and 4,882 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant Omicron.

Data shows 119 COVID-19 positive West Virginians in the hospital, 25 have been admitted to the ICU and 11 are on ventilators.

There are four pediatric COVID-19 patients in the hospital, according to the DHHR.

496,648 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

Of the eligible population, 66 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 57 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

468,011 West Virginians have received a booster shot.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination; after the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those 12 and older. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over that are 4 months or greater from their first booster have been authorized by FDA and recommended by CDC, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (11), Berkeley (131), Boone (31), Braxton (2), Brooke (12), Cabell (85), Calhoun (1), Clay (1), Doddridge (5), Fayette (37), Gilmer (3), Grant (0), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (5), Hancock (27), Hardy (7), Harrison (67), Jackson (5), Jefferson (83), Kanawha (132), Lewis (4), Lincoln (17), Logan (32), Marion (86), Marshall (18), Mason (15), McDowell (16), Mercer (38), Mineral (14), Mingo (4), Monongalia (103), Monroe (25), Morgan (7), Nicholas (17), Ohio (55), Pendleton (15), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (20), Putnam (31), Raleigh (70), Randolph (16), Ritchie (1), Roane (3), Summers (11), Taylor (19), Tucker (4), Tyler (6), Upshur (28), Wayne (34), Webster (2), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (28), Wyoming (10). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

