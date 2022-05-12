Advertisement

Deadline approaches for WV Hope Scholarship

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The deadline to apply for a West Virginia Hope Scholarship is Monday, May 16th.

This is the first year the Hope Scholarship is being awarded.

The scholarship uses state education funds to pay for things like tuition, tutoring, or even transportation for students leaving public school for private school options.

The West Virginia Treasurer website states if students are approved, the Hope scholarship will provide $4,298.60 for the 2022-23 school year. Scholarship amounts could vary year to year.

WV Deputy Treasurer Jared Hunt says as of May 9th 2,402 Hope scholarships have been awarded.

There is a lawsuit pending against the Hope Scholarship.

According the West Virginia Attorney General’s office Travis Beaver, Karen Kalar, and Wendy Peters filed three different lawsuits in Kanawha County Circuit Court in January, attacking the constitutionality of the Hope Scholarship program.

A hearing on the parties’ various motions has been tentatively scheduled on June 23.

The Hope Scholarship was the subject of an interview on WSAZ’s Journey Through Parenthood. To see that interview >>> click here.

If you’d like apply go to https://www.hopescholarshipwv.com/.

