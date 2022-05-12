Advertisement

DOH crews working to repair slip on Route 34

By Matt Lackritz
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Division of Highway crews are working on repairing a section of state Route 34 in Putnam County near Liberty after last week’s heavy rain.

Pam Withrow and Hannah Cunningham tell WSAZ there were already issues with the road, but it became nearly impassable after the rainfall.

“I thought they were just going to go through here and just take the blacktop up and put down gravel,” Withrow said. “I never dreamed it would be that big a hole.”

Cunningham said after coming back into town after Friday’s storm, it was nothing like before.

“When we came back last week, it was off terrain,” she said. “I mean, you’re talking like almost mountains.”

WSAZ met state Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, at the site. While he declined an interview, he did tell us he spoke with DOH and they’re looking to get the entire area fixed in the next 60 days.

DOH sent out a statement that said in part:

“After heavy rains last week damaged hillsides and roadways, the West Virginia Division of Highways is expediting construction of a piling wall for permanently repair a slip on WV 34 near the Putnam County community of Liberty. The slipping section of roadway, already on WVDOH’s radar for repair this construction season, was heavily damaged in last week’s rain. WVDOH is currently back-filling with gravel so the public can travel through the area while repairs are being completed.”

In a separate statement sent earlier in the day they said, “That permanent repair is planned within 60 days.”

