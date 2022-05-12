Google unveils newest tech

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/CNN) -

On Wednesday, Google unveiled a slew of new hardware products at its first in-person developer conference in three years.

The expanded lineup includes three new smartphones and the company’s first in-house smart-watch, as well as plans to release a new tablet next year.

The new Pixel 7 and 7pro smartphones are expected to be released this fall.

The Pixel 6A smartphone, a more affordable version of the Pixel 6, is available July 21 and will cost $449.

Google’s Pixel watch will be available in the fall, and its new Pixel tablet is slated for release next year.

The company also teased the new version of its blue tooth Pixel buds pro, out on July 21 with a 199 dollar price tag.

Wednesday’s unveiling is the latest sign that Google is committed to moving beyond its core advertising business and challenging the likes of Apple.

The search giant also announced updates to several of its most popular tools including maps, Google translate, and its core search product.

