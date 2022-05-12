Advertisement

Kentucky Christian University maintains #1 ranking for Online RN to BSN Program

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAYSON, Ky (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Christian University Yancey School of Nursing (KCU) announces that its Online RN to BSN Program has again been named as the best program of its kind in Kentucky by RegisteredNursing.org.

KCU’s Online RN to BSN Program was rated number one in Kentucky in 2021 as well. Factors in the ranking include program affordability, the ratio of tenured instructional faculty, acceptance rates and more.

Online programs are growing in importance with demand for advanced education for registered nurses (RNs) in Kentucky on the rise. With the increased earnings and job opportunities a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing (BSN) can bring, many RNs with an Associate’s Degree in Nursing are opting to go back to school to enhance their careers.

Yancey School of Nursing Dean and Chief Nurse Administrator, Dr. Carol Brickey comments, “Our RN to BSN Program is designed for working nurses with busy lives who are looking to go further in their careers. We understand that candidates seek flexibility, affordability, quality and rigor. Our program delivers them all while also fostering individualized educational experiences for students.”

The KCU Online RN to BSN Program enables students to earn their BSN degree in 18 months with ability to take and pay for one course at a time. The program also allows students flexibility to complete their clinical requirements in their home communities, no matter where they live.

The KCU Yancey School of Nursing is accepting applications through July 1 for the fall start of its RN to BSN and other nursing programs. Visit www.kcunursing.com for complete details on how to apply.

