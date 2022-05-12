Advertisement

Ky. mansion murder suspect to plead guilty but mentally ill

Police say Shannon Gilday killed Jordan Morgan after breaking into her father’s home in February.
Police say Shannon Gilday killed Jordan Morgan after breaking into her father’s home in February.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man charged in a high-profile murder in Madison County plans to plead guilty.

Thursday morning, Shannon Gilday was in court to be arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges. Police say Gilday killed Jordan Morgan after breaking into her father’s home in February.

In court, Gilday’s attorney filed a motion to enter a plea of guilty but mentally ill in the case.

A change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Monday morning.

Gilday is also facing other charges in a separate case, where he’s accused of assaulting a corrections officer.

This is a developing story.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man’s name released in deadly Huntington crash
A Nicholas County Sheriff’s deputy died Tuesday in an off-duty accident.
Deputy dies in off-duty accident
A shooting Tuesday night in West Huntington sent a man to the hospital, Huntington Police said.
Shooting sends man to the hospital
Wayne Co drug arrests
Man, woman wanted out of Wayne Co. arrested in Cabell Co.
Huntington Fire Department crews respond to a small fire at the Marshall Hall of Fame Café...
Crews respond to report of restaurant fire

Latest News

The Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District says they’re looking at about $150,000...
Flash flood damages park walking trail
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast
Deadline May 16 to apply for WV Hope Scholarship.
Deadline approaches for WV Hope Scholarship
Kentucky Christian University maintains #1 ranking for Online RN to BSN Program