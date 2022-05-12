Advertisement

Sectional softball championships on the line

Busy night in high school softball
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Lincoln County scratched across 2 runs to beat Cabell Midland and win its Class AAA Sectional Championship. St. Albans beat South Charleston 8-1 and the Red Dragons move on the regionals. Winfield faced a must win situation and beat Nitro 10-1 in five innings to force another game at Nitro Thursday night.

Ripley advances to the regionals witha 10-2 win over Hurricane and the Man Hillbillies beat Sherman 3-2 to advance.

