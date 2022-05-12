Weekend preview, imperfect but not bad!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -How do you follow up a perfect week of weather? If you are one of the weather gods you have all sorts of nasty weather tools at your disposal. Turns out Ma Nature will offer only a few nasties though the weather will be imperfect this weekend. Naturally then an imperfect weekend is ahead.

Friday an invasion of clouds from the east will turn our skies partly sunny and hazy. The chance of showers is most prominent in mountainous West Virginia. Highs will aim for 80 (down from the mid-80s in recent days).

Saturday and Sunday will remain warm and turn a tad more humid under hazy skies. The risk of a shower or thundershower is higher in the mountains though a limited amount of rain can make it into the Ohio, Big Sandy and Kanawha Valleys too.

Weekend highs in the 75-80 degree range will be cozy for most outdoor events though Saturday’s overcast can hold temperatures in the 60s in Richwood for the Feast of Ramson.

Looking ahead the weather next week will hold onto the warm flavor with a measured/limited amount of rain expected.

