West Virginia Lucky Bears

West Virginia Lucky Bears
By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

West Virginia Lucky Bears is a social engagement project to get people into the woods and connected to the nature that is integral to Appalachian culture. It encourages environmental and cultural awareness, a positive mindset, West Virginians making their own luck, acknowledging their strength, and changing the narrative.

