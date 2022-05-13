All lanes near I-77/I-64 split shut down following accident

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of traffic near the I-77, I-64 split in Kanawha County have been shut down Friday morning as emergency crews respond to an accident involving several cars.

911 dispatchers tell WSAZ.com people have been transported to the hospital, but did not have an exact number of patients.

All lanes will be shut down for at least an hour near the 58 mile marker, officials report.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Charleston Police are on scene.

Further details have not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.