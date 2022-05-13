ARE YOU UP-TO-DATE? | More using W.Va. vaccine calculator

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 13, 2022, there are currently 1,658 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and total deaths remain at 6,893 attributed to COVID-19.

During Friday’s briefing, Gov. Justice and West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force Director Jim Hoyer once again urged all West Virginians to use the state’s new Vaccine Calculator to check if they’re up-to-date on their shots.

CLICK HERE FOR THE VACCINE CALCULATOR

“Our Vaccine Calculator is now at over 220,000 people have completed the calculations. This week alone, more than 20,000 people used the vaccine calculator,” said Director Hoyer. “We have some updates that are now on the calculator for healthcare providers.”

“You’ve gotta get your boosters and vaccinations and then go live your life,” said Gov. Justice. “We know this is manageable now and we really need to take advantage of that.”

All West Virginians ages 5 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. After the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those ages 12 and older.

Second booster shots are recommended for all West Virginians ages 50 and over who are also at least four months removed from their first booster dose, as well as certain younger immunocompromised individuals ages 12 and older.

All West Virginians who qualify can get a second booster dose anywhere vaccines are available.

As of Friday, the DHHR shows 57 percent of the eligible population vaccinated and 66 percent with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to DHHR data, 469,406 West Virginians have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

On the state’s County Alert System map, 20 counties are color-coded yellow, indicating a slightly increased infection rate. The rest of the map is color-coded green.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

Right now, there are 14,855 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant Delta and 4,882 reported cases of Omicron.

As of Friday, 129 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 24 have been admitted to the ICU and 11 are on ventilators.

There are currently four pediatric COVID-19 patients. One pediatric COVID patient has been admitted to the ICU.

496,977 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (9), Berkeley (132), Boone (28), Braxton (4), Brooke (13), Cabell (98), Calhoun (3), Clay (4), Doddridge (5), Fayette (38), Gilmer (3), Grant (0), Greenbrier (92), Hampshire (4), Hancock (26), Hardy (8), Harrison (79), Jackson (10), Jefferson (90), Kanawha (160), Lewis (8), Lincoln (22), Logan (36), Marion (95), Marshall (23), Mason (20), McDowell (10), Mercer (38), Mineral (14), Mingo (4), Monongalia (103), Monroe (36), Morgan (10), Nicholas (16), Ohio (67), Pendleton (16), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (17), Putnam (35), Raleigh (88), Randolph (16), Ritchie (3), Roane (3), Summers (9), Taylor (20), Tucker (4), Tyler (6), Upshur (31), Wayne (43), Webster (4), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (37), Wyoming (11). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.