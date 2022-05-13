Advertisement

Crews respond to house fire, reports of man running around with a gun

A home burned in the Pinch area of Kanawha County, and neighbors told investigators a man was running around the area with a gun.
A home burned in the Pinch area of Kanawha County, and neighbors told investigators a man was running around the area with a gun.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews responded Friday afternoon to a house fire and reports of a man running around with a gun in the Pinch area, investigators say.

Justin Teel, the assistant chief with the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department, says no one was hurt, and nobody was in the home along Quick Road when crews arrived.

He says when the call came in at 1:54 pm, it was reported a man was seen in the area running around with a gun.

Teel says State Police searched the area, but no one was found, and law enforcement have since cleared the scene.

He says fire crews were not permitted to get to the burning house until law enforcement cleared the area and deemed it safe.

Teel says the house is a rental property, and he was told someone was living there but wasn’t home when the fire started. He says it appears the fire started at the top of the house.

The cause is unknown.

Teel says there is not believed to be a danger to the public. Fire crews from Pinch and Clendenin responded to the scene. Quick Road by the driveway was shut down for a couple hours but is back open.

A neighbor says he heard gunshots in the area before he saw the house was burning.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, after an extensive search of the area, the man has not been located. Neighbors told law enforcement officers the man had the gun holstered on his hip, and his behavior made them nervous.

One neighbor said the man asked to use their phone and he was overheard telling his father the house was on fire.

