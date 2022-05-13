Deputies searching for man wanted in home break-ins, vehicle thefts

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man is wanted in connection with several home break-ins and stolen vehicles in the Lucasville and McDermott areas, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said Friday.

Garry Schackart, 35, has several indictments for his arrest, including two counts of burglary, two counts of receiving stolen property, grand theft auto, and obstructing official business.

The sheriff said on Thursday that Schackart attempted to break into a home on McDermott Cemetery Road. He walked away and took a truck from another driveway that was later found abandoned near a pay lake.

Deputies and detectives searched several locations that turned up stolen property, including a stolen car.

According to the sheriff, more charges will be presented to a Scioto County grand jury.

