Detroit man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

Brandon Lamar McCauley, 30, of Detroit, faces drug charges after a traffic stop in downtown Huntington.(Huntington Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Detroit faces drug charges after a traffic stop in downtown Huntington, according to the Huntington Police Department.

It happened Thursday in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue. Officers seized more than 70 grams of suspected fentanyl and heroin worth an estimated $8,500 on the streets.

Brandon Lamar McCauley, 30, also was found in possession of a firearm, police say.

According to an HPD news release, “McCauley also is on parole in West Virginia for a voluntary manslaughter conviction stemming from a February 2016 shooting in Marcum Terrace. He was formerly featured as one of Detroit’s most wanted fugitives by the U.S. Marshals Service.”

Members of the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force made the arrest.

