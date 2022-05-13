Hometown Hero | John Forbush

GASSAWAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When two people drove into the Elk River, Firefighter John Forbush didn’t hesitate to try and save them. He tragically lost his life.

Gassaway Fire Department Deputy Chief Shane Dellinger said no one is more deserving of WSAZ’s Hometown Hero award than Forbush, a four-year veteran of the department.

“I think it’s not only changed us, but it’s actually even changed the public the view on what volunteer firefighters, EMS providers and cops actually do,” Dillenger said.

Forbush’s fiancé Amber Frame describes him as a passionate, opinionated, hard-working man, and there’s no doubt in her mind that he’s a hero.

“If someone told him he would be in the same situation, he would do it over again,” she said.

Together they have a 14-month-year-old daughter. And Frame is planning to tell her all sorts of stories about her dad.

“I’ll tell her how much he loved her and how hard he worked to provide for her and give us everything that we needed, Frame said.”

Forbush’s funeral was held on May 10.

Fallen firefighter laid to rest

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.