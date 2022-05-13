Advertisement

Hometown Hero | John Forbush

Hometown Hero | John Forbush
By Matt Lackritz
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASSAWAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When two people drove into the Elk River, Firefighter John Forbush didn’t hesitate to try and save them. He tragically lost his life.

Gassaway Fire Department Deputy Chief Shane Dellinger said no one is more deserving of WSAZ’s Hometown Hero award than Forbush, a four-year veteran of the department.

“I think it’s not only changed us, but it’s actually even changed the public the view on what volunteer firefighters, EMS providers and cops actually do,” Dillenger said.

Forbush’s fiancé Amber Frame describes him as a passionate, opinionated, hard-working man, and there’s no doubt in her mind that he’s a hero.

“If someone told him he would be in the same situation, he would do it over again,” she said.

Together they have a 14-month-year-old daughter. And Frame is planning to tell her all sorts of stories about her dad.

“I’ll tell her how much he loved her and how hard he worked to provide for her and give us everything that we needed, Frame said.”

Forbush’s funeral was held on May 10.

Fallen firefighter laid to rest

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
A woman faces charges after 20 dead dogs were found at a house in Sciotoville, Ohio.
Woman arrested after nearly 20 dead dogs found inside home
Kenneth Sims
Jackson Co., Ohio Sheriff | ‘Dangerous suspect’ caught
Man’s name released in deadly Huntington crash
The city of Ashland condemned the Vincent Apartment buildings after it had multiple code...
WSAZ Investigates | Residents Blindsided by Apartment Complex Closure

Latest News

Tracking evening showers
First Warning Forecast
Portsmouth Fire Chief requests City Council for new ladder truck
Portsmouth Fire Chief asks City Council for new ladder truck
Herd Stadium Center is now planned to open a few months later between late summer and early fall.
Herd Stadium Center to open by Fall
West Virginia State Police and other agencies will be enforcing work zone speeds.
Work zone speeds to be enforced in Putnam County
Portsmouth Fire Chief requests City Council for new ladder truck
Portsmouth Fire Chief request City Council for new ladder truck