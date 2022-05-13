Advertisement

Imperfect but decent weekend ahead

Spring weather weekend has more ups than downs
By Tony Cavalier
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The middle weekend of May has arrived and after a blue sky and warm week we are ending Friday the 13th with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The key word is scattered since the main thrust of the rain has formed on the high ground of mountainous WV and Southeast Kentucky only to slowly leak westward in parts of Central WV in the Elk, Little Kanawha Valley, Gauley and Cherry River Valleys.

Evening showers will fade by sunset as fog forms overnight where it has rained. Lows will fall into the 50s area-wide.

Saturday and Sunday will be carbon copies of Friday with mixed clouds and periods of sunshine. Again a shower or thundershower will be scattered. Highs will range near 80 locally but only 72 in Richwood for the feast of Ramson at the Community Center.

By Monday a front will pass armed with a better risk of showers and a downpour followed by a moderate week of sunshine and warm temperatures as we go back to school and work.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

