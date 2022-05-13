Jackson, Ohio police search for “dangerous suspect”; schools delayed

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Jackson City schools are on a two hour delay Friday morning while Jackson City police officers search for a “dangerous suspect”.

Jackson, Ohio Mayor Randy Evans released a picture of the suspect on his Facebook page. Evans identified the suspect as Kenneth Sims, saying Sims is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are searching the area between Huron and Route 32 to Route 139.

Jackson Police dispatchers tell WSAZ it started around three Friday morning with a traffic stop on Main Street.

Police dispatch says the driver of a car with Michigan plates got out and ran from police. The dispatcher says police found a weapon in the car, and that the driver has a history of violent crime.

Police have been searching for the driver of the car on the ground and with a helicopter.

