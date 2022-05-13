Knights live to play another day

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - They got to play some bonus baseball Thursday night in Ona, WV as the Cabell Midland beat Huntington High in the sectional tournament 2-1 in nine innings. Logan Lingenfelter smashed a double to the wall in right field which was the winning run in the game. The Knights will host Spring Valley Friday night at 6 p.m.

From the girls softball tournament, Winfield won four games in as many days to advance to the regionals. The Generals beat Nitro 2-1 Thursday evening and here are the highlights from both games as seen on WSAZ Sports.

