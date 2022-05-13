Advertisement

NFL releases 2022 schedule

(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The National Football League released the 2022 schedule for all their football teams Thursday evening. Here are the full regular season games for Cincinnati, Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati Bengals 2022 schedule

Regular Season

Week 1 PITTSBURGH

Week 2 at Dallas

Week 3 at NY Jets

Week 4 MIAMI

Week 5 at Baltimore

Week 6 at New Orleans

Week 7 ATLANTA

Week 8 at Cleveland

Week 9 CAROLINA

Week 10 OFF

Week 11 at Pittsburgh

Week 12 at Tennessee

Week 13 KANSAS CITY

Week 14 CLEVELAND

Week 15 at Tampa Bay

Week 16 at New England

Week 17 BUFFALO

Week 18 BALTIMORE

Cleveland Browns 2022 schedule

Regular season

Week 1 at Carolina

Week 2 NY JETS

Week 3 Pittsburgh

Week 4 at Atlanta

Week 5 LA Chargers

Week 6 NEW ENGLAND

Week 7 at Baltimore

Week 8 CINCINNATI

Week 9 OFF

Week 10 at Miami

Week 11 at Buffalo

Week 12 TAMPA BAY

Week 13 at Houston

Week 14 at Cincinnati

Week 15 BALTIMORE

Week 16 NEW ORLEANS

Week 17 at Washington

Week 18 at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 schedule

Regular season

Week 1 at Cincinnati

Week 2 NEW ENGLAND

Week 3 at Cleveland

Week 4 NY JETS

Week 5 at Buffalo

Week 6 TAMPA BAY

Week 7 at Miami

Week 8 at Philadelphia

Week 9 OFF

Week 10 NEW ORLEANS

Week 11 CINCINNATI

Week 12 at Indianapolis

Week 13 at Atlanta

Week 14 BALTIMORE

Week 15 at Carolina

Week 16 LAS VEGAS

Week 17 at Baltimore

Week 18 CLEVELAND

