NFL releases 2022 schedule
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The National Football League released the 2022 schedule for all their football teams Thursday evening. Here are the full regular season games for Cincinnati, Cleveland and Pittsburgh.
Cincinnati Bengals 2022 schedule
Regular Season
Week 1 PITTSBURGH
Week 2 at Dallas
Week 3 at NY Jets
Week 4 MIAMI
Week 5 at Baltimore
Week 6 at New Orleans
Week 7 ATLANTA
Week 8 at Cleveland
Week 9 CAROLINA
Week 10 OFF
Week 11 at Pittsburgh
Week 12 at Tennessee
Week 13 KANSAS CITY
Week 14 CLEVELAND
Week 15 at Tampa Bay
Week 16 at New England
Week 17 BUFFALO
Week 18 BALTIMORE
Cleveland Browns 2022 schedule
Regular season
Week 1 at Carolina
Week 2 NY JETS
Week 3 Pittsburgh
Week 4 at Atlanta
Week 5 LA Chargers
Week 6 NEW ENGLAND
Week 7 at Baltimore
Week 8 CINCINNATI
Week 9 OFF
Week 10 at Miami
Week 11 at Buffalo
Week 12 TAMPA BAY
Week 13 at Houston
Week 14 at Cincinnati
Week 15 BALTIMORE
Week 16 NEW ORLEANS
Week 17 at Washington
Week 18 at Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 schedule
Regular season
Week 1 at Cincinnati
Week 2 NEW ENGLAND
Week 3 at Cleveland
Week 4 NY JETS
Week 5 at Buffalo
Week 6 TAMPA BAY
Week 7 at Miami
Week 8 at Philadelphia
Week 9 OFF
Week 10 NEW ORLEANS
Week 11 CINCINNATI
Week 12 at Indianapolis
Week 13 at Atlanta
Week 14 BALTIMORE
Week 15 at Carolina
Week 16 LAS VEGAS
Week 17 at Baltimore
Week 18 CLEVELAND
