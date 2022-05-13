Officer shot released from hospital, taken to rehabilitation center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An officer shot while responding to a 911 call has been released from the hospital and is now in a rehabilitation center to further his recovery.

Flatwoods Officer Tom Robinson was shot in the 100 block of East Street in Flatwoods while responding to a 911 call of a suspicious person.

Officer Robinson sustained a severe injury to his neck.

“He is progressing very well, but it will still be a long road,” said Chief David Smith of the Flatwoods Police Department.

A few hours after the shooting, Jonathan Smithers, 41, of Catlettsburg was arrested after he was spotted by a Kentucky State Trooper near a Dollar General store.

Officer Robinson underwent several surgeries and was on a ventilator at one point of his hospital stay.

Smithers is facing attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree assault (domestic violence), and 10 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under age 12.

Jonathan Smithers was arrested Monday morning after an incident where an officer was shot, officials say. (Boyd County Detention Center)

A pre-trial date has been set for June 16. Smithers is in the Boyd County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond.

