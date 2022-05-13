Work zone speeds to be enforced in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers on Interstate 64 near Saint Albans will need to pump their brakes this weekend.

The West Virginia State Police, the Public Service Commission and other law enforcement agencies will be subjecting motorists to targeted speed enforcement while issuing tickets near the work zone between the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge and the U.S. 35 exit.

The placement is intentional.

“This particular work zone in St. Albans we’ve had a lot of speeders go through and a lot of crashes,” said Randy Damron, a spokesperson for the West Virginia Department of Transportation. “When you see these work zone signs, it’s a sign to pay attention, slowing down could come naturally but we put signs up for that reason.”

Damron said this is also a time to remind drivers of the rules while driving in a work zone in any scenario.

For example, work zone speeds are still enforced, even if there are no workers in sight.

“Some people will say ‘oh, there’s no workers out’ well that could be true, however, in this particular situation the road has an issue. So, if the signs are up, lights are flashing, whether workers are there or not, slow down.”

Overall, enforcement is used to remind people there are lives in a work zone.

“They’re literally inches within death if a motorist goes errant and crosses the line their lives are at stake,” said Shane Hudnall, the State Safety Officer for the Division of Highways.

“It can be nerve racking sometimes, you have to have your head on a swivel, listen for sounds and make sure your coworkers are watching you.”

While a ticket may be a short-term pain, officials hope it can serve as a long-term reminder that may save a life.

“If the enforcement does what it’s supposed to do, it will get to the pockets of people,” Hudnall said.

“That generally gets in their brains and it reminds them to slow down.”

Fines are doubled in work zones and the amount varies from county to county.

The next targeted speed zone will be near Beckley near the Interstate 77 work zone.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.