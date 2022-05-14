Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Rain chances continue through start of week

Forecast on May 14, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Showers and storms lit up the radar on Saturday, but while some locations saw intense downpours, gusty winds, and perhaps even small hail, others made it by with just a touch of light rain or perhaps no rain at all. Such is the “scattered” nature of this precipitation. Sunday provides much of the same picture, though the coverage of rain will be less, meaning more locations are likely to see a dry day. As a result, temperatures get a bit warmer during the afternoon. By Monday morning, all locations will have finally seen a dose of rain as widespread showers and storms are expected with a passing cold front. This gives way to drying conditions for Monday afternoon and Tuesday before rain chances return Wednesday and Thursday. For the start of next weekend, it will be all about the heat as high temperatures are set to approach the 90-degree mark.

Scattered showers and storms continue through midnight Sunday, then generally fade overnight. Patchy fog settles in over the damp ground in locations that saw rain. Low temperatures fall to near 60 degrees.

Sunday sees some clouds to start, followed by more sunshine during the afternoon. An isolated shower or two is possible, but much of the day stays dry and warm with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

A total lunar eclipse occurs Sunday night starting around 11:30 p.m. and ending just before 1 a.m. As of now, just a few clouds are expected at the start but will gradually increase from the west towards the end. Either way, viewing should still be generally decent. Any significant rain holds off until Monday morning.

Monday starts with widespread showers and storms in the morning, followed by clearing during the afternoon. High temperatures reach the mid 70s.

Tuesday stays dry under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s.

Rain chances return Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Showers and storms are likely on Thursday with afternoon temperatures rising to the low 80s.

Friday and Saturday stay dry and turn hot, with high temperatures soaring to near 90 degrees both days.

