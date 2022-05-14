First Warning Forecast | Scattered showers, storms this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Picking right up where Friday left off, scattered showers and storms are in the forecast again this weekend. Some areas have already seen a bit of rain before sunrise Saturday. The good news is that a washout is unlikely either day. By Monday morning, showers and storms become more widespread as a cold front crosses. This will be followed by a dry Tuesday then a couple more rain chances mid-week before the heat really turns up into the start of next weekend.

Saturday morning starts with clouds and scattered showers. Some fog is also being seen in locations that saw rain on Friday. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Throughout the day, expect a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. In between damp times will be dry hours as high temperatures rise to the low 80s.

Saturday night sees scattered clouds with an isolated shower or two still possible. Low temperatures fall to near 60 degrees.

Sunday sees some clouds to start, followed by more sunshine during the afternoon. An isolated shower or two is possible, but much of the day stays dry and warm with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

A total lunar eclipse occurs Sunday night starting around 11:30 p.m. and ending just before 1 a.m. As of now, scattered clouds are expected, but viewing should still be generally decent. Any significant rain holds off until Monday morning.

Monday starts with widespread showers and storms in the morning, followed by clearing during the afternoon. High temperatures reach the mid 70s.

Tuesday stays dry under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s.

Rain chances return Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Showers and storms are likely on Thursday with afternoon temperatures rising to near 80 degrees.

Friday turns dry again and turns hot, with high temperatures soaring to near 90 degrees.

