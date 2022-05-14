Huntington Police search for armed robbery suspects

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two men who are accused of committing armed robbery at King Mart in the 2500 block of Washington Boulevard late Friday, May 13.

According to HPD, officers responded to an armed robbery call at the store at approximately 10 p.m.

An employee told the officers two men came in the stores, pointed firearms at him and demanded money and cigarettes.

Police say both suspects left the store in a silver four-door vehicle westbound on Norway Avenue.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 304-696-4420, Ext. 1034, or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

