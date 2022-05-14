Advertisement

Huntington Police search for armed robbery suspects

Huntington Police say two men robbed a business at gunpoint Friday.
Huntington Police say two men robbed a business at gunpoint Friday.(HPD)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two men who are accused of committing armed robbery at King Mart in the 2500 block of Washington Boulevard late Friday, May 13.

According to HPD, officers responded to an armed robbery call at the store at approximately 10 p.m.

An employee told the officers two men came in the stores, pointed firearms at him and demanded money and cigarettes.

Police say both suspects left the store in a silver four-door vehicle westbound on Norway Avenue.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 304-696-4420, Ext. 1034, or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

Huntington Police say two men robbed a business at gunpoint Friday.
Huntington Police say two men robbed a business at gunpoint Friday.
Huntington Police say two men robbed a business at gunpoint Friday.
Huntington Police say two men robbed a business at gunpoint Friday.(HPD)
Huntington Police say two men robbed a business at gunpoint Friday.
Huntington Police say two men robbed a business at gunpoint Friday.
Huntington Police say two men robbed a business at gunpoint Friday.
Huntington Police say two men robbed a business at gunpoint Friday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Sims
Jackson Co., Ohio Sheriff | ‘Dangerous suspect’ caught
A woman faces charges after 20 dead dogs were found at a house in Sciotoville, Ohio.
Woman arrested after nearly 20 dead dogs found inside home
All lanes will be shut down for at least an hour near the 58 mile marker, officials report.
All lanes near I-77/I-64 split shut down following accident
The city of Ashland condemned the Vincent Apartment buildings after it had multiple code...
WSAZ Investigates | Residents Blindsided by Apartment Complex Closure
Flatwoods Officer, Tom Robinson, has been released from the hospital and is now in a...
Officer shot released from hospital, taken to rehabilitation center

Latest News

Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - May 14
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - May 14
Keontae K. Nelson, 20, of Charleston, was arrested Friday and charged with conspiracy to murder...
Second man arrested in connection with deadly shooting
Weekend looks fine, but not perfect
First Warning Forecast
Hometown Hero | John Forbush
Hometown Hero | John Forbush