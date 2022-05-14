Midland’s Schmidt makes it official

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the stroke of a pen on Friday afternoon, Cabell Midland two sport star Chandler Schmidt will be a member of the Naval Academy next fall. He signed to play basketball for the Midshipmen. Over his four years as a Knight, he was first team All-State each year and is the school’s all-time leading scorer.

WSAZ Sports talked with the Midland senior who likes the atmosphere in Annapolis and is excited to continue his basketball journey.

