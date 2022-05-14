New optometry clinic celebrates grand opening in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Altman Eye Center celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, May 14, at 147 Hibbard Street in downtown Pikeville.

Along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the center also celebrated with free hot dogs for the community as well as inflatables for the kids.

Dr. J. Turner Altman, a Pikeville-native returning to the region after graduating from the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s school of optometry, said it is an honor to be back in the community he and his family call home.

“It’s really sweet to come back home,” said Dr. Altman. “Being in the big city, being in Birmingham, Alabama, and then moving back to the mountains, that famous saying ‘the mountains are calling, I must go’ is so true. This was always, from the get-go when we left, a dream to come back and be a part of this community.”

Dr. Altman also said the mission of the Altman Eye Center is to provide world-class eye care with cutting-edge technology.

You can learn more about the Altman Eye Center as well as the services and products it provides on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.