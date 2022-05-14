Advertisement

Police investigate shots-fired incident

Police investigate a shots fired incident in the 2900 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington.
Police investigate a shots fired incident in the 2900 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington.(WSAZ/Raegan Williams)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police investigated Friday night after they say shots were fired in the city’s East End.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of 7th Avenue.

Police say while a few rounds were fired off, no one was hurt. One person was in custody at the scene, but it’s unclear if they face charges.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
A woman faces charges after 20 dead dogs were found at a house in Sciotoville, Ohio.
Woman arrested after nearly 20 dead dogs found inside home
Kenneth Sims
Jackson Co., Ohio Sheriff | ‘Dangerous suspect’ caught
Man’s name released in deadly Huntington crash
The city of Ashland condemned the Vincent Apartment buildings after it had multiple code...
WSAZ Investigates | Residents Blindsided by Apartment Complex Closure

Latest News

Weekend looks fine, but not perfect
First Warning Forecast
Hometown Hero | John Forbush
Hometown Hero | John Forbush
An assistant fire chief says crews had to wait to work on putting the fire out while police...
Fire destroys house in Kanawha County, search for armed man called off
Chandler Schmidt signs