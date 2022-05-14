Police investigate shots-fired incident

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police investigated Friday night after they say shots were fired in the city’s East End.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of 7th Avenue.

Police say while a few rounds were fired off, no one was hurt. One person was in custody at the scene, but it’s unclear if they face charges.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.