Advertisement

Billboard Music Awards to feature Travis Scott, Becky G

FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday,...
FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards on May 15, 2022, will include performances by Scott, Ed Sheeran, Becky G and other artists who have enjoyed chart-topping success. Sean “Diddy” Combs will emcee the show, which is being broadcast live from the MGM Grand Arena and will air live on NBC and its Peacock streaming service.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards will include performances by Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Becky G and other artists who have enjoyed chart-topping success.

Sean “Diddy” Combs will emcee the show, which is being broadcast live from the MGM Grand Arena and will air live beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC and its Peacock streaming service.

Becky G, who released the album “Esquemas” on Friday, will perform her hit song “MAMIII,” which topped the Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart. Sheeran will deliver a remote performance from Northern Ireland, where he is on tour.

Other acts taking the stage include Scott, who’s nominated in the dance/electronic music category, as well as Miranda Lambert, Meghan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, and Grammy Awards darlings Silk Sonic.

Nominees are determined by Billboard chart rankings, and winners are selected based on several criteria, including their album and digital song sales, airplay and streaming success and touring.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shots fired incident in the 2900 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington.
Police investigate shots-fired incident
Keontae K. Nelson, 20, of Charleston, was arrested Friday and charged with conspiracy to murder...
Second man arrested in connection with deadly shooting
Deputies searching for wanted man
Man wanted in home break-ins, vehicle thefts captured
Huntington Police say two men robbed a business at gunpoint Friday.
Huntington Police search for armed robbery suspects
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
IRS backlogs causing massive delays in processing returns

Latest News

Doctors warn against DIY formulas. (KHOU, Marcela YoungDatasemblyWest University...
Parents cope with baby formula shortage
Pope Francis is helped walking as he celebrates the canonization mass for ten new saints in St....
Pope rallies from knee pain to proclaim 10 new saints
Russian troops are retreating from Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, after bombarding it...
Russians stymied in Ukraine; Finland favors joining NATO
The Chicago Police Department said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest near “The Bean” in...
16-year-old boy fatally shot near Chicago tourist attraction