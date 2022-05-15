First Warning Forecast | Wide variety of weather this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All in all, the weekend turned out pretty decent despite scattered showers and storms being in the forecast. For those that missed out on the rain, a better chance arrives Monday morning as widespread showers and storms cross with a cold front. Drier and “cooler” conditions are expected Monday afternoon and continue into Tuesday. Rain chances then return Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a dry but hot Friday. The upcoming weekend no longer looks to be as hot as the next chance for rain arrives on Saturday, with cooling showers continuing into Sunday as well.

A stray, isolated shower is possible through sunset Sunday, otherwise expect a mainly clear sky through midnight. This bodes well for viewing the total lunar eclipse, which starts at 11:29 p.m. and concludes at 12:54 a.m. Thicker cloud cover does begin increasing from the west after midnight, however, so eastern counties may end up getting the optimal viewing conditions.

Sunday night sees cloud cover continue to increase from west to east with showers and storms arriving by dawn. Low temperatures fall to near 60 degrees. Patchy fog is possible as well.

Monday starts with showers and storms in the morning, followed by drier conditions for the afternoon amid a brightening sky. High temperatures rise to the mid 70s with a breeze.

Tuesday stays dry under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s.

Rain chances return Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Showers and storms are likely on Thursday with afternoon temperatures rising to the low 80s.

Friday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures soaring to the low 90s.

Expect more rain chances over the weekend on both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures reach the 80s on Saturday but fall to the 70s by Sunday.

